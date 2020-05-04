After the closure of the Panaca park last March after preventive isolation measures due to the covid-19 pandemic, the directors of the Quindío theme park announced that they will undertake a new project based on an associative model that links its collaborators, most of them they from Quimbaya and nearby municipalities. This project includes production, transformation and commercialization of products from the field.

About 200 park collaborators will be part of this model where they will receive training in associativity issues through Fundapanaca programs. Employees may be successful entrepreneurs, according to park managers.

“It hurt me that I hadn’t thought about it earlier. Employees buying in Quimbaya supermarkets what we produce here. Panaca was not born for simple entertainment but to educate through entertainment. This associative project serves all the municipalities of Colombia. In three months they will have higher income than they had before ”, said the founder and corporate president of Panaca, Jorge A. Ballen.

Among the productive activities to be carried out will be horticulture and fruit growing in the medium term (pineapple, lulo, blackberry, passion fruit, papaya, among others), agronomy (corn, beans and rice), agroecology with its essential, aromatic, medicinal and seasoning oils; fish farming, the agribusiness of jams, pulps, sweets, pickles and all the possible transformations for conservation, post-harvest management, commercial flower and foliage gardens, greenhouses, handicrafts, artisan factories and workshops for the production of arepas and patacones, among others.

The Governor of Quindío, Roberto Jairo Jaramillo, was in the park during the presentation of the new project and said that “the support of the Government is everything, what needs to be done, we do it together, where we have to put the punch bowl we do it, where we have to send the request, we do it ”.

“I am part of this cooperative because it is a great idea and I will have the opportunity to advance, to acquire new knowledge in the agricultural field and to see our families benefited, because we are going to be self-sustainable and we are going to be able to supply other homes . Today more than ever I am convinced that without the countryside there is no city, so we have a great responsibility ”, said Leidy Pavas, Panaca general services collaborator.

The park will be the scene of this project, where all the technical, administrative, accounting, human and commercial support of the park will also be made available to the cooperative. “Adversity is the stone where the knife of creativity and life is sharpened, it is time to reinvent yourself, and that is why crises have always been important, since without them it would have been impossible to acquire the magic of creativity” Ballen added.

LAURA SEPÚLVEDA

FOR THE TIME -ARMENIA

.