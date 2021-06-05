PAN sympathizer murdered in Guanajuato

APASEO EL GRANDE, GUANAJUATO.

The afternoon of this Friday an attack was registered outside the Municipal Committee of the PAN in Apaseo el Grande Guanajuato. In fact, a party supporter died of gunshot wounds.

The event occurred around 5 in the afternoon on Abasolo Prolongation Street, on the corner of Narciso Mendoza, in the heart of the city.

The person executed was inside a white Ford Scape truck, which registered several bullet holes in the driver’s window.

The State Committee of the PAN in Guanajuato condemned the incident and identified its supporter by the name of Roberto Pérez Ángeles.