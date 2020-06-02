Mexico City.-The PAN senator Alejandra Reynoso accepted the public apology made by the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell during the afternoon conference on Monday held at the National Palace and asked for respect between the Legislative and Executive powers, as well as He called to look for coincidences in the face of the health and economic emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Action Party (PAN) caucus had announced that it was going to file two complaints, one for gender violence and the second for political violence, against López-Gatell for disrespecting Senator Reynoso during the appearance he held last Wednesday. with the members of the Senate Political Coordination Board.

I recognize and appreciate the apology offered by Undersecretary López-Gatell, said the legislator, who noted that in a democracy, the debate is normal, but within the framework of respect for powers.

He mentioned that both legislators and officials may have differences, but clarified that Mexico needs to look for coincidences.

“As a female Democrat I firmly believe in the importance of criticism, but I also have the recognition of the success, for this my recognition of this apology … we need to see ahead,” Reynoso said.

He considered that Mexico needs everyone in the face of the health and economic emergency, but looking for coincidences and the firm intention of moving forward.

I appreciate and acknowledge the apology offered by Under Secretary @HLGatell. As a female Democrat I firmly believe that criticism must exist, the negative must be pointed out, but the positive must also be recognized. pic.twitter.com/wnkPdJfLhl – Ale Wera Reynoso (@WeraReynoso)

June 2, 2020

It may interest you:

Coronavirus in Mexico: 10,167 dead and 93,435 infected today June 1

Tropical Depression Three will leave torrential rains tonight in Mexico

Volkswagen to resume car manufacturing in Mexico on June 15

.