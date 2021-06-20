PAN requests Ebrard’s resignation due to Line 12 tragedy

The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, must immediately resign to face the tragedy of Line 12, as the preliminary report confirms that it was the rush and poor supervision of the work that caused its failures, said the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés.

The national president of the PAN considered that the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum and the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, must also face criminal consequences for the actions and omissions they incurred and that led to the death of 26 people.

Through its traditional Sunday statement, Marko Cortes He specified that “the preliminary report makes very clear the responsibility of Marcelo Ebrard for hastening the work and receiving it without reviewing; therefore, Ebrard would have to resign, and if he did not, be fired, in order to be prosecuted for probable unintentional homicide.

In addition, Marcelo Ebrard, together with Mario Delgado, will have to respond for over-priced purchases and without the necessary technical specifications of wagons, materials and equipment ”, he highlighted.

He also added that the ongoing investigation “should show whether Metro Line 12 received the necessary maintenance and supervision” during the first half of the mandate of Claudia Sheinbaum.

What is evident today is that Marcelo Ebrard and Mario Delgado sinned by action and Claudia Sheinbaum by omission ”, he considered.

