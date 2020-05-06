Reforms to Penal Code in which it is proposed to punish those who do not comply with the health protocols when they are infected with Covid-19 or attack medical personnel during the pandemic, presented local Deputies of the BREAD. Read Ask AMLO not to accept deportations from the United States

One of the proposals is to include in the Code the crime of “danger of contagion” to sanction people who are sick with Covid-19 and do not comply with the appropriate protocol measures to avoid infecting others.

They seek to sanction people with Covid-19 who do not comply with measures to avoid infecting others. Photo: Reforma

This happens when a citizen presents coronavirus and does not abide by preventive health measures and knows that he can infect others, “explained Itzel Castillo, local PAN deputy.

The other reform, he added, is for those who attack medical personnel to be punished with up to 6 years in prison.

“In Nuevo León,” Castillo added, “there have been 3 to 5 cases of attacks on nurses and doctors who mistakenly think that they will infect them when medical personnel are currently our heroes in fighting this epidemic.”

With these initiatives, the PAN legislators said, it seeks to shield citizens and medical personnel.

The initiatives were presented at the Parties Office by Deputies Claudia Caballero, Itzel Castillo, Nancy Olguín, Mercedes García and Juan Carlos Ruiz.

They also presented an amendment to article 95 of the Transparency Law to make the special funds destined to combat the pandemic transparent.

