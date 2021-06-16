PAN, PRI and PRD reject that the National Guard passes to Sedena

After a working meeting, the national leaders of the PAN, Marko Cortés; from the PRI, Alejandro Moreno; and the PRD, Jesús Zambrano, rejected that government initiative to transfer the National Guard from the Ministry of Public Security to the Sedena.

Regarding the intention of incorporating the National Guard into the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the definition is that this corporation is in the civil sphere, both in its commands and its members, with close coordination with state and municipal authorities ” They stated in a joint statement.

They indicated that they are waiting for the corresponding initiatives to be able to assess them with absolute responsibility and advanced as a criterion that the Legislative coalition It will support everything that benefits Mexicans, but it will also be very firm in rejecting what goes against the interests of the population.

They indicated that precisely the mandate of the citizenship expressed at the polls on June 6 allows a new balance in Congress, since Morena and his allies no longer have a qualified majority and now they will have to dialogue, debate and build on the great national problems.

In the # VaPorMéxico coalition we express our openness to discuss the president's proposals, prioritizing everything that strengthens democracy, institutions and the family economy, nothing that harms the country.

On electoral reform, established as a general criterion that everything that strengthens democracy, the INE and the Electoral Tribunal must be approved and any attempt at government control that violates the electoral body, the spaces and the voice of the minorities that represent plurality will be rejected. from the country.

About changes in the Federal electricity commission, “We are also open to discussing any improvement that avoids continuing to have blackouts, that allows greater competition and better prices for consumers, in addition to the fact that we are going for a true energy reform that necessarily involves clean and renewable energies,” they said.

Finally, they insisted on the need for the head of the Executive to present the specific initiatives, so that they are valued in their terms.

