PAN hopes that Batres will establish dialogue with the parties

MEXICO CITY.- Following the announcement that the senator Martí Batres, the coordinator of the PAN bench in the local congress will be incorporated on July 15 as government secretary, Christian von roehrich, stated that his parliamentary group hopes that “political communication between the Legislature and the Executive, is at the height of the new reality and there is dialogue for and with all parties.”

He explained that his party “sees this appointment with reservations, but trusts in the institutional continuity at the local Congress level, with the deputies, with the mayors and with parties” and stressed that the position of Batres carries “a lot of responsibility, especially in terms of governance for the City, as well as attention to the priority issues that the citizens of the capital demand so much ”.

As for Alfonso Suárez del Real, who is currently the secretary of government and will be head of the Office as of next Thursday, Von Roehrich expressed his respect and acknowledged “the always attentive and courteous position of Alfonso Suarez del Real.”

And he affirmed that in the legislature the local government “will always find willingness and rectitude to discuss the City’s agenda, with a view to prosperity, social, political and economic advancement of this great city.”

