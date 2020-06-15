The Blue and Whites insisted on the urgency of having a new resource distribution scheme so that local governments have economic sufficiency.

The PAN governors asked the Federation to finalize a new fiscal pact, promote the participation of renewable energies, respect the regulatory bodies and demanded freedom for private industry to work, invest and produce with the support of the Government.

“We are in favor of an agreement in defense of freedom, democracy and Federalism. This means the freedom to govern from the local level with political sovereignty and economic sufficiency, through a new fiscal pact in the that the states have the resources that in justice corresponds to us and not only by means of the current formula of the Law of Fiscal Coordination, clearly advantageous and ancient, inequitable and unjust ”, they expressed.

Through the agreement “Route of Change”, Which was read after the meeting held by the National Association of Governors of National Action (GOAN) in Dolores Hidalgo, the local leaders indicated that democracy and the institutions of the country suffer a “lurking” that should not be minimized.

“The Republic suffers a stalk of its institutions and its democracy that should not be minimized or even less ignored. Mexico cannot retrace the path of Federalism, of the counterweights nor of the freedom ”, expressed the Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Vallejo, when reading the agreement.

In a joint message, the blue and white state leaders They warned that Mexico is living in times of anxiety because it faces a double crisis: first, the health emergency derived from the coronavirus; and secondly, the economic one.

From Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, we proclaim to the Mexicans: Yes there is another. They are not alone. We will avoid the ruin of the country by promoting unity, employment, private property and excellent education. Yes we can live healthy and without fear. #SiHaydeOtra pic.twitter.com/JIlYxpoCEm – Association of National Action Governors (@GOAN_MX) June 14, 2020

Therefore, they offered their “Route of Change” to improve and make way for a united, prosperous and successful country.

“Mexican families live with worry, anguish, disappointment and anger. To all of them we want to say: They are not alone! Yes there is another! Yes it is possible to avoid ruin. We know what needs to be done to make your home prosperous and your family healthy and fearless. The Governors of National Action prove it day after day in our states and today, we offer a route of change to improve and make way for a united, prosperous and successful country, ”the public statement read.

They also spoke for the freedom to live in a democratic country in which the plurality of dissenting opinions is respected and the tasks of the opposition and the exercise of counterbalances and balances proper to a democracy are not demonized or disqualified.

They also demanded freedom to live without fear, where the State is the guarantor of the safety of families and honest people, not the other way around.