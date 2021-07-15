PAN deputies request removal of statues of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara

MEXICO CITY. After the protests in Cuba They have crossed borders and reached the city, the controversy over the relevance of the sculptures of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara in the Tabacalera neighborhood is fueled.

While local PAN legislators consider that they should be withdrawn, those of Morena and PT ask that they remain, since they are “a reference for the Latin American left.”

Meanwhile, the elected mayor in Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, did not want to comment.

It must be withdrawn, last year the PAN presented a point of agreement for him to withdraw because the two characters were human rights violators, they are responsible for the misery in which the Cuban people are. They are dictatorships that have led a people to be prisoners of the elite that controls power and the economy, ”said América Rangel, reelected for the Second Legislature.

Diego Garrido, who also achieved reelection as a legislator for the PAN, agreed: “at the time the deputy (Jorge) Triana asked for it; The reasons are very clear, they are historical: the regime they established on the island of Cuba has caused thousands of deaths, repression, violation of freedoms, a gag law; they have their people in extreme poverty, in conditions of misery. Hundreds of people flee the island every year, so it is absurd that there are statues to commemorate these characters ”.

Gabriela Salido, also a PAN member, considered that “it is better to submit to a consultation if people want the statue of those two characters to stay there. It could even be done on social networks ”.

Circe Camacho, coordinator of the PT bench, who obtained re-election for the Second Legislature, stated that “the statue would definitely have to stay, at the end of the day there were two actors not only political but historical who fought for a social justice issue to improve the living conditions of Cubans ”.

He recalled that over the years Castro sent Cuban doctors to assist the marginalized population of various countries, “so I don’t see why this could be a controversy, why the statue would have to be removed due to the protests that are currently in Cuba” .

Carlos Cervantes, elected deputy of Morena, considered that the fundamental thing is to understand the origin of the mass protests in Cuba.

The origin of what happens in Cuba is called the United States: there is a historical blockade against the island. I believe that the statue of Fidel and Che does not bother at all: they are part of the history of the Latin American left, they are an example of resistance, of struggle and above all of solidarity. I do not understand the PAN, maybe they want a statue of Hitler or someone who more accommodates their philosophy.

While for the coordinator of the Morena bench, Martha Ávila, the statues must remain “because they are part of the cultural heritage of Cuauhtémoc. The PAN, through its classism and little understanding of Latin American culture, does not manage to understand that it is not only about the figure of Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, but about two icons of world culture. To remove the statues is to attempt against the free manifestation of the fine arts ”.

HISTORY AND ALIYEV’S RETREAT

On December 2, 2017, the then mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Ricardo Monreal, and the director of the San Carlos Museum, Carmen Gaitán, unveiled the sculptures of Fidel and Che behind this art gallery, in the Tabacalera neighborhood, where it was already located. a bust of the Argentine.

The argument: that the two leaders met a few blocks away, at José de Emparan 49.

Then the set was withdrawn in 2018 for not having the permits for a heritage conservation area.

He finally returned on October 17 of last year, just seven days after the statue of Christopher Columbus of Reforma Center, which was dismantled for restoration, according to the federal Ministry of Culture, but to date it has not returned and at the time the head of government asked society to reflect on whether or not it is appropriate for the figure to return.

The figure who no longer returned to the public streets after his retirement, on January 26, 2013 – under the administration of Miguel Ángel Mancera – was that of the former president of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, also stationed in Reforma, but at the height of Chapultepec , near figures like Ghandi and Churchill.

Since its placement in August 2012 – with Marcelo Ebrard as head of government – it has generated criticism. The current Secretary of Mobility, Andrés Lajous, was the one who at the time recalled the obituary that The New York Times made Aliyev: “former general of the Russian secret police who for 30 years ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist.”

-From the Editorial Office

