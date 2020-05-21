In addition to seeking greater precision in reports of deaths and infections, this commission would analyze purchases and acquisitions of medical equipment.

The PAN fraction in the Chamber of Deputies will propose the creation of a truth commission, in order to know the management that the Federal Government gives to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the PAN legislators announced that the proposal will be taken to the Permanent Commission of Congress and It will be proposed that one of the members of that truth commission be a scientist specialized in health issues. They will also propose that the ownership of the commission be held by an opposition deputy, and that the governors participate.

Federal deputy Luis Mendoza Acevedo said that greater precision is sought in the management of the coronavirus, as well as in numbers, deaths and daily reports.

“We will reinforce and contrast each report, each conference, each graphic, each word, of the undersecretary (Hugo) López-Gatell. Mexico deserves to know the truth, “said the PAN.

Mendoza explained that the truth commission would make a strict follow-up to Covid-19 cases, and that data will be collected to explore other types of recovery, investment and job recovery strategies.

He recalled that the pandemic has left more than 50 thousand infected people and more than five thousand deaths in the country. “The international press has been the best source of information for the country and we do not trust López-Gatell’s numbers, we believe that he has forgotten that hippocratic oath as a doctor, lost credibility day by day.”

The legislator explained that the commission that proposes National Action will be a control axis attached to national and international observations on purchases and acquisitions of medical equipment to face the coronavirus.

“The Legislative needs to get its hands on because there is an information shortage and we are no longer living in a stage of a health outbreak, but now also disinformative that subjects citizens to fear,” he accused.