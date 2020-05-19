Mexico City.- The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced that 100,000 direct and without intermediaries support will be granted to people who work in street markets, bazaars and gatherings in the country’s capital, in coordination with the Government of Mexico and the 16 Mayors, with the purpose of having an income during Phase 3 of the Coronavirus health emergency (COVID-19).

“It is a program of economic support for these families and at the same time, that some of these people who are engaged in commerce can avoid putting themselves or may not put themselves in the city in this last phase 3 health emergency period, from here to some weeks. In such a way, that we avoid the concentrations of people and that they can have financial support to overcome these moments of crisis that we are all experiencing, “he said.

Sheinbaum Pardo explained that the supports will be delivered by the Government of Mexico, through the scheme designed by the Secretariats of Economy; of Work and Social Welfare (STPS); and the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), based on a census of street markets, bazaars and concentrations that exist in Mexico City.

“The census was also worked with the 16 mayoralties and will be delivered to the Government of Mexico for validation. They enter a validation process, because they have telephone numbers, and from that validation and to be able to distribute these credits (…) The database was crossed because many times a street vendor who is in one mayor’s office also goes to another. So, we are guaranteeing that there is no duplication of support, nor duplication with the microcredits that have been given by the city government, ”he assured.

Through a collaboration agreement between the capital government and the government of Mexico, 100,000 loans of 25 thousand pesos will be granted with 0 percent interest, with 4 months grace before the first payment and a period of three years to pay it .

The capital’s president also pointed out that she is working in coordination with the 16 mayors to reactivate the tianguis towards the new normality, in accordance with the gradual reopening of activities in Mexico City, following the measures of the National Day of Healthy Distance. , in order to avoid concentrations and a spike in the spread of the disease.

The Mayor of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada Molina, commented that, since May 4, none of the 354 street markets that operate every week in the district have been installed, which represented the mobilization of 540 thousand people around them, which helps prevent an increase in COVID-19 infections.

It may interest you Edomex presents a plan to reopen mechanical workshops, beauty salons and entertainment

“COVID is practically in all the colonies of Iztapalapa and practically in all the colonies there are street vendors. So that mobility factor has already been stopped to ensure that there are better conditions to face this contingency; the three levels of government are working to have the best conditions to face this contingency, “he said.

The mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Víctor Hugo Romo de Vivar Guerra, commented that the supports represent 2,500 million direct pesos for the benefit of 100,000 families that are dedicated to the distribution of mobile supplies and other activities.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Azcapotzalco, Vidal Llerenas Morales; Iztacalco, Armando Quintero Martínez; from Cuajimalpa, Adrián Rubalcava Suárez; and the mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada Cortina; They agreed that joint work between the capital’s government and the 16 mayoralties is essential to protect the health of the population, decrease mobility in the country’s capital, and support those who do not have formal work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital authorities reported that, of the cases accumulated to date, in Mexico City there have been registered 14 thousand 566 confirmed cases of people with COVID-19, 2 thousand 958 active, 6 thousand 136 suspects, 3 thousand 215 non-intubated patients, one thousand 86 intubated; 4 thousand 156 recovered from hospitals and 11 thousand 558 recovered that were reported to Locatel; as well as 1,381 deaths.

At the moment, a 24.4 percent availability of general hospital beds for care of patients with the disease is reported, as well as a 33.1 percent availability with intubation capacity in hospitals in Mexico City.

394 thousand 330 users have also been attended to in the SMS text message service, Locatel and virtual test; 292 thousand 796 completed the questionnaire and 6 thousand 638 were identified as suspects reported to 911. 524 ambulance transfers have been made: 331 from the Squadron of Rescue and Medical Emergencies (ERUM), 176 from the Red Cross, nine from the Ministry of Health capital, four individuals and four from the mayoralties.

In addition, 39 thousand 615 microcredits equivalent to 396 million 150 thousand pesos have been delivered, the sanitation of 23 thousand 774 public spaces has been carried out and 9 thousand 721 medical and food kits have been delivered for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Government of Mexico City reiterates to the population that, if they feel any of the symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing, they should send an SMS to 51515 with the word “covid19” and reply to some questions to receive guidance and information or, on the page www.test.covid19.cdmx.gob.mx

ebv