Mexico City.- Mexico City has high levels of pollution in good part because it receives pollution from the “Francisco Pérez Ríos” Thermoelectric Power Plant de Tula, Hidalgolegislators of the National Action Party (PAN) warned.

They even explained, pollution levels in recent days have been maintained Something in spite of the reduction in vehicular use, due to the implementation of the “Hoy no circula” program and the low activity of factories due to the quarantine of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The thermoelectric operates with sulfur, highly polluting

Said thermoelectric operates with fuel oil that produces emissions with high sulfur content, between 3 and 4 percent when the maximum allowed is two percent. In this sense, senator Xóchitl Gálvez asked that natural gas be converted and used to generate electricity.

“It produces sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide, PM2.5 particles and other pollutants, which disperses the wind towards the country’s capital,” he said.

For this, he announced that points of agreement will be presented in the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union and in the Congress of Mexico City, to ask the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis and the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, to install a table working with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and governors to discuss this reconversion process.

This, he added, because There is a project for the modernization and rehabilitation of the thermoelectric plant and includes its conversion to operate with natural gas, which can generate cleaner and cheaper energy.

Also, the CFE, the Secretariats of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), Health and the governments of the State of Mexico, Mexico City and the City of Tula, will be asked to take the necessary actions to solve the serious problem of atmospheric and public health pollution that this thermoelectric represents.

“It is required to use less polluting fuels”: Mauricio Tabe

Mauricio Tabe, president of the Political Coordination Board of the Mexico City Congress, joined the senator’s effort and announced that an agreement points will be presented.

Must “Insist the federal government not to settle for reducing its production when there is an environmental contingency. It is transforming technology to use fuels with less pollutants, and not stopping or reducing the activity of the thermoelectric plant depending on the contingency, ”he indicated.

For this, it was also called to design a plan that addresses this problem in a definitive way, that an environmental emergency declaration be issued and the regulation of air quality referring to PM2.5 particles in NOM-025-SSA1 is reviewed, so that it is homologated to the criteria of the World Health Organization.