Pamplona receives the Cortes in its fiefdom

04/09/2021 at 4:03 PM CEST

First day of the Second Phase of Third Division with enthusiasm and expectation for him Pamplona and the Cuts, who will face each other in the stadium Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain) this Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

The Pamplona He ranked 5th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 30 points and a balance of 28 goals in favor and 18 against.

With respect to his rival, the Cuts he ranked fifth in the previous phase of the competition with 28 points and figures of 18 goals in his favor and 21 against.

The rivals had already met before in the Beitikuntzea (Lizasoain) and the balance is seven victories and two draws in favor of the Pamplona. Likewise, the locals have a total of nine games in a row without losing against this rival in the Second Phase of the Third Division. The last match they played on Pamplona and the Cuts in this competition it was in January 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the Pamplona.