Pamplona continues in the Third Division promotion playoffs after eliminating Valle Egüés in the quarterfinals (1-2)

06/06/2021 at 11:42 PM CEST

The Pamplona will be in the semifinals of the Third Division promotion playoffs after beating 1-2 at Egüés Valley this saturday in the Sarriguren. With this triumph, the Pamplona It will continue with its participation in the Third Division promotion playoffs, where it will play its next match in the semifinal of the competition.

The first part of the game started in a favorable way for him Pamplona, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Shoe moments after the start of the game, in minute 5. The team from Pamplona was added again in minute 23 with a goal from Arano. However, the local team in minute 30 cut differences thanks to a goal of Morels, concluding the first half with the score of 1-2.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the duel ended with a score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Egüés Valley gave entrance to Outeiral, Ayesa Y Guembe for Pablo Goñi, César Iriarte Y Olague, Meanwhile he Pamplona gave entrance to Garcia, Algarra, Asier Benito and Hector Goñi for Ivan Breñe, Lorente, Arano Y Shoe.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Zuazu by the Egüés Valley already Ayestarán by the Pamplona team.

With this victory, the players of the Pamplona They will play their next game in the Third Division promotion playoffs in the semifinals, while the Egüés Valley was out of the competition.

Data sheetEgüés Valley:Larumbe, Redin, Olague (Guembe, min.84), Iriarte, Zuazu, Morillas, Pablo Goñi (Outeiral, min.71), Mikel Casado, Garcia, César Iriarte (Ayesa, min.84) and ZuazuPamplona:Aldave, Ayestarán, Gil, Garrido, Lorente (Algarra, min.75), Amadoz, Arano (Asier Benito, min.86), Zapata (Hector Goñi, min.89), Eneko Gamarra, Ivan Breñe (Garcia, min.75 ) and wellStadium:SarrigurenGoals:Zapata (0-1, min. 5), Arano (0-2, min. 23) and Morillas (1-2, min. 30)