The Pamplona City Council is going to install 26 sockets for recharging electric cars in its bid to “promote the use of more environmentally friendly vehicles, a key piece that citizens are taking into account.”

The objective of the initiative is “to offer facilities and to continue promoting the electric vehicle, the increase of which is significant”, the City Council of Pamplona highlighted in a note.

As indicated, the commitment to this technology is part of the Smart Pamplona strategy, the European Stardust project and the ‘Go Green Pamplona’ Energy Transition and Climate Change Strategy.

The Local Government Board approved the file on March 16, but after the declaration of the state of alarm the administrative deadlines were paralyzed. These deadlines will resume from June 1, so in this case the deadline for submission of proposals ends on July 6. It is estimated that in September the concessions may be awarded, so that by March 2021 the new electric vehicle charging points will be installed and operational.

In this way, the Pamplona City Council expands the network of electrical outlets on public roads distributed in different parts of the city and which was renewed earlier this year. It currently has six recharging sockets for electric vehicles that have increased their speed. The posts, located in San Ignacio, Ermitagaña Market and Esquíroz, work through an agreement between the City Council and Iberdrola.

They are joined by the 23 authorized by the City Council of Pamplona in the underground parking lots, also with public access. Most of them, 12, are in the car park of the Hospital Complex of Navarra. They are also located in Plaza de Toros (2), Blanca de Navarra (5) and Plaza del Castillo (4).

In addition to the 26 shots, Pamplona plans to add a photo station to the network of electric vehicle recharging points, which consists of the installation of a fast recharge pole for an electric vehicle powered by a photovoltaic installation integrated into a building. The project, which will be released after the summer, is in accordance with the aforementioned strategies and is included among Pamplona’s commitments to the Stardust project.

Fast and semi-fast shots

Specifically, the file includes the bidding documents for two administrative concessions that will grant the public domain necessary for the installation and management of a system of recharging points for public use, open and accessible to both residents of Pamplona and those who are visiting the city.

With each of the two concessions 8 recharging points will be installed, three of them called rapid (recharging up to 50 KW in direct current) and 5 semi-fast (up to 22 kw in alternating current). Taking into account that the semi-fast offer two shots allowing the simultaneous recharging of two vehicles, through these two concessions a system will be created that will make a total of 26 shots available to users.

For the organization of the tender the municipal term has been divided into two zones. The neighborhoods of Casco Antiguo, Txantrea, Ensanches, Mendillorri, Milagrosa, Azpilagaña and Lezkairu correspond to one of them. On the other, those of Rochapea, Buztintxuri, San Jorge, San Juan, Ermitagaña-Mendebaldea, Etxabakoitz and Iturrama.

The winning company or companies will propose the exact situation taking into account the points indicated by the City Council in the specifications. The most important criteria for the location will be the accessibility of the users, the visibility of the points and the proximity to the electricity distribution networks.

In all cases, they will be installed on sidewalks adjacent to battery parking bands or sloping batteries in which the winning bidders will enable, by means of horizontal and vertical signage, two spaces for recharging.

100% renewable energy supply

The two concessions are regulated according to the same technical and economic requirements. The charging points must be installed within 8 months after the formalization of the contract and the subsequent exploitation will have a term of 8 years.

The concession winners must bear all the costs and investments necessary to start this system, as well as its subsequent management and maintenance, and the payment of an annual fee to the City Council for the use of public space, which will depend on the benefit. that they obtain from the subscription of the annual recharges.

Concessionaires must provide 100% renewable electrical energy. When the concession ends, the charging points will revert to the City Council. In addition, and if it were the case, the object of the concession may be expanded, increasing the number of charging points in the system. The subscriptions of the users for the recharges they contract in this system will be passed on to the concession companies.

The users will pay for the energy consumed in these posts some rates that will be approved annually by the City Council, at the request of the concessionaires but cannot exceed the maximums indicated in the specifications (€ 0.50 / KWh in the fast points and 0, € 35 / KWh in the semi-fast). In fast points, the recharging time may not exceed one hour and in the semi-fast two hours, with the exception of the night time (from 22 to 8 hours) in which there will be no time limit in the semi-fast recharging points.

There will be the possibility, according to the companies’ offers, of having a system that allows booking of the charging points with a certain advance notice.

Both registrations in the system and hiring of top-ups and payments will be made through a telephone application that the concessionaires will make available to users. This app will also allow consultation of the occupation of the points, advance reservations of top-ups, sending messages to users, incident notices, chats, etc.

In addition, the concessionaires must have a 24-hour service and an incident resolution maintenance service.

Companies interested in the tender will have 35 calendar days to present their offers, counting from the day following the publication of the tender notice. There is no limitation for which the same company may be awarded the two concessions.

Increase of electric vehicles

In Navarra, the number of electric vehicles registered annually has passed in the last four years for which data is available from 17 to 223, being 17 in 2015, 30 in 2016, 81 in 2017 and 223 in 2018.

In Pamplona, ​​since 2011, the City Council has issued 181 free parking cards in regulated areas for zero-emission vehicles (100×100 electric), with a progressive and especially significant increase in the last two years: 9 in 2015, 16 in 2016, 15 in 2017, 30 in 2018 and 81 in 2019.

Likewise, at the end of 2019 the City Council itself acquired two vehicles of these characteristics, a van for ordinances and a vehicle destined for the Urban Conservation service, in order to continue renovating the municipal fleet. In this sense, an audit of the municipal mobile park is planned to study its progressive electrification.

.