As soon as the total quarantine was arranged in Argentina, Carolina Pampita Ardohain He decided to stop doing Pampita online, the cycle that led on the Net screen. He could have made use of the exception that allows those who work in audiovisual media to travel to their workplaces. However, she understood that having three dependent children, Bautista, Beltrán and Benicio, the best thing was to stay at home and protect yourself from COVID-19.

“I can’t risk more,” the model had said at the time. And, with her eyes filled with tears, she had assured: “I did not have the opportunity to give a hug to a lot of loved ones before I stayed home, because the truth is that I have already decided that I will not see anyone else. I see many friends today for a few days. And really I am scared because I know that it is going to touch someone I love directly or indirectly, or someone infected by someone I love is going to exist in the next few days. I am preparing myself spiritually to accompany them, perhaps from a distance, by phone. And if I need them, I know that I have a lot of people who love me. ”

However, this Wednesday Pampita left her house to go through the doctor’s office Guillermo Capuya, where the flu vaccine was placed. And he shared the photo with the doctor on his Instagram account, in a clear way to show his support after the criticism he received for having performed a rapid live coronavirus test on Santiago del Moro, during the Monday broadcast of Juntos Podemos Lograrlo, by Telefé.

“Finally!!! I had asked for my turn long ago, now I already have my Tetravalent influenza vaccine! thanks doctor @doctorCapuya !!! I’m not in Risk Groups, but I take care of myself and my family from the flu. If you are in risk groups, please get vaccinated! I asked for your turn in time, take care of yourself, and most importantly … stay home! “, Wrote the model next to the photo, where she is seen with an adhesive band on her arm, after the doctor applied the injection.

The post could have happened as one of the many that Pampita regularly uploads to thank for the services she receives. However, It was noteworthy that he published it just one day after the professional was heavily criticized. on social networks for having used a sample test on a person without symptoms and for a television program.

It should be remembered that, yesterday, Alejandro Fantino He made a hard defense against the doctor, whom he accuses of having used “a scarce good.” “It was given to you by the Dwarf Dust, Green Lantern just arrived on Earth or Juan Carlos Quick Test, you used a scarce good. The world fights for these tests”The driver said to Capuya looking at the camera and demanding that he explain how he had managed it.

Pampita’s post, meanwhile, was also the center of several criticisms. And is that many people began to comment that they could not get the vaccine for older people, with asthma or pregnant women, among other risk groups. “How lucky you got it”, “It would be great if we could all get it”, “There are no vaccines in any pharmacy”, were some of the messages that the model’s followers wrote to her.