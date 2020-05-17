Although there were three other recognized figures invited to the floor of the cycle of Andy Kusnetzoff –Soledad Silveyra, Juan Minujín and Andrea Rincon-, driver was particularly interested in García Moritán’s story with Pampita. And he obtained good results: his program was the most watched of the day, with an average of 9.9 rating points.

Once the broadcast of the program ended, García Moritán published on his Instagram account a black and white photo where he appears together with the driver and the other guests, and left a message in which he mentioned Kusnetzoff and his producers. “Thank you for making me have such a wonderful time! They were very generous in allowing me to count on @ asoci.ar @lamarbsas and @tanta_argentina, ”he said of his restaurants and the nonprofit association he participates in.

And he added: “And to my colleagues @soledad_solita_silveyra @juanminujin @andrearincon_top for the sympathy and warmth with which they treated me at all times! ”

His wife took advantage of this message to express her feelings for having listened to him speak with so much tenderness about his love story. The model commented on the businessman’s post and revealed what you think of him.

“@Robergmoritan tremendous man! Full of love, values ​​and humility! I wish everyone knew how generous and dedicated you are to others! I hope @ asoci.ar grows more and more every day! ”Was Pampita’s tender comment, which soon received countless demonstrations of support and affection.

García Moritán surprised last Saturday when he told that after 13 years of having divorced from Milagros Brito, the mother of her two children, wanted to meet someone. At that time I had only seen Pampita on television, and she seemed “the most beautiful woman in Argentina and the world”, as well as a person “totally unattainable”.

However, according to Moritán, at a certain moment he visualized it. “I thought it was her and I went ahead“He said. “I was going to Rosario with my partner, Marcos, to a business meeting. And as I drove I saw it was her. So I said, “I saw Pampita.” And he said to me, ‘Call her, she just split up.’ I thought for a while and thought: ‘I’m going to send you a message,’ he recalled.

Moritán explained that the intermediary was a mutual friend that she had with the model, called Oriana. “I said, ‘I think I’m a great candidate for your friend Carolina.’ I had never seen her more than on television. But she answered me: “Do you know that it is?” And there he passed me his phone“

The financier revealed how the story continued: “Within a few hours I got an Instagram request from Pampita Oficial. It is seen that Oriana made the query. I could not believe it. I waited a few hours until I accepted it. And so we started writing“

Regarding the moment in which he knew that he wanted to marry the model, despite the fact that their relationship had started only a few months earlier, he related: “It was a few days after we met, when she was helping me decorate the My children’s room and I saw her sitting trying to get some stickers impossible to remove from the wall. I saw her sitting, full of dust, helping to paint, sanding the wall, all dirty and putting a lot of love on it and I said: ‘It is here. And it’s forever ’”.