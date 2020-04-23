This week, Santiago Del Moro and Telefe were at the center of a scandal due to the coronavirus test that Dr. Guillermo Capuya carried out on the driver. Unexpectedly,Pampitafelt position.

The week was busy for Del Moro after the driver underwent a quick live test to detect the presence of the virus. And the critics also rained on Capuya, who defended himself as best he could. Now, the doctor added an ally:the model.

PampitaTake all precautions in the face of the pandemic. I can’t take any more risks, he said to justify his recent departure from the cycle he was leading.

“I did not have the opportunity to hug a lot of loved ones before I stayed home, because the truth is that I already decided that I am not going to see anyone else. I see many friends today for a few days. And I am really scared because I know that it is going to touch someone I love directly or indirectly, or someone infected by someone I love is going to exist in the next few days, “she confessed.the model.

“I am preparing myself spiritually to accompany them perhaps from a distance, by phone. And if I need them, I know that I have a lot of people who love me,” he said on that occasion.the meditica. Now, the model appeared to take a stand before Capuya. It was shown on Instagram along with the doctor and praised him in a post. I had asked for my turn long ago, now I already have my Tetravalent influenza vaccine! “He commented.

“Thank you doctor Capuya !!! I am not in risk groups, but I take care of myself and my family from the flu. If you are in risk groups, please get vaccinated! Ask for your turn in time, take care, and most important … stay home !, completPampita.TO

As expected,the modelIt also generated some criticism or questioning. A user slipped: How lucky you got it. Others regretted her luck and there were those who pointed out that it would be great that we could get it all. “Likewise, they warned that it is privileged since there are no” vaccines in any pharmacy “.

