After an agreement between the PAMI and the Río Santiago Shipyard, qualified workers from the naval factory repaired a first batch of 160 orthopedic beds, out of a total of 500, than were in disuse due to their state of neglect or for presenting different breaks. They will be destined to field hospitals and sanitary devices that are being created throughout the country to face the COVID-19 pandemic., which already adds 2,758 infected in Argentina, 129 deceased and 685 recovered.

The Minister of Production, Science and Technological Innovation of the province of Buenos Aires participated in the delivery, Augusto Costa; the executive director of PAMILuana Volnovich; the mayor of Ensenada, Mario Secco; the president of the Administrative Entity of the Río Santiago Shipyard, Ariel Basteiro; and plant workers who participated in the repair of the beds.

These first beds repaired they were abandoned and abandoned in the local management units of PAMI in the Buenos Aires towns of Lanús, La Matanza and San Martín and 100 of them will go to the municipality of Ensenada, while the rest will go to the municipalities of Quilmes and Morón.

This batch of hospital beds joins the one that the Artillery Group 10 of the Argentine Army handed over to the Local Management Unit of PAMI de Junín and those prepared by the inmates of the Bahía Blanca prison.

In dialogue with Infobae, lTo the executive director of the PAMI, Luana Volnovich, stated: “within the framework of the strengthening of the entire health system that PAMI has, we are opening hospitals that were closed, we detected that there were beds in the different agencies and cramped warehouses and many of them abandoned, and we realized we could get them back and we needed someone to do it, which is why we contacted the Shipyard, since it is a metallurgical job, They can repair them, paint them and we can use them that way or for our own hospitals that we are opening and also for the municipal ones ”.

“We, from PAMI, are the most vulnerable population, the largest social work in Latin America with the population that must be cared for the most., older adults, and to begin we live these days worried but above all occupied in being present; we must also take into account that PAMI, like everything in Argentina, came from a very important economic and budgetary crisis, “he added.

The head of the organization maintained: “We started with free medicines in principle, which is a policy that was thought before the pandemic, was a commitment from the President during the campaign, and It was very important because these drugs are often pathologies associated with COVID-19, respiratory, cardiological, that if older adults could not buy them in this context of the economic crisis, they would be new risk factors that would add to the virus.“

“The reassurance that all PAMI retirees have essential medicines free of charge today made us start the pandemic with something positive and what happened to us was that we had to re-accommodate ourselves to the context of quarantine, where retirees cannot leave their homes , where 30 thousand procedures were carried out every day, with more than 5 million members, in 650 points in Argentina, and now we had to automate countless issues, with the challenge that implies in older adults who are the ones that use the least technology, ”he explained.

For this reason, Electronic prescriptions were launched from PAMI, where members should no longer go with the prescription to the pharmacy, but the doctor issues the prescription and travels from the cloud to the pharmacy. “A family member can go to the pharmacy with the credential and ID without the prescription, since the pharmacist sees it by system, and withdraws the medications“Explained the official, who added that” all PAMI doctors in Argentina throughout the country can make prescriptions and send them to the pharmacy virtually “and with this according to Volnovich resolved” a problem that was that the member had than go to the GP, ask for the prescription, then come back and go to the pharmacy there. ”

The Shipyard’s commitment in the agreement signed with PAMI is to remove the beds in the tanks and take them to the naval plant, where they are fixed and painted to be later distributed in health centers throughout the country, for which the social work signed agreements with all the jurisdictions to establish the donation mechanisms where the equipment is necessary.

In this way, the Río Santiago Shipyard puts its productive capacity at the service of the community in the hands of qualified operators, collaborating actively with the Crisis Committee of the province of Buenos Aires to readjust equipment for hospitals and strengthen the health system.

These beds will serve for insulation and for light hospitalizations, whereas the therapy ones that are more complex and can incorporate respirators are being bought by the organism.