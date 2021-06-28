Pamela Silvay baby Ford, to the cinema for the first time





The Boss Baby: Family Business tells the story of the Templeton brothers – Tim (James Marsden) and their little brother Boss Baby Ted (Alec Baldwin) – who are grown up and have grown apart. Now Tim is a dad and takes care of his house and Ted is a mutual fund manager. But a new baby boss with an innovative approach and a dynamic attitude is about to bring them back together again and inspire a new family business.

Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), who is the family’s breadwinner, live in the suburbs with their super smart 7-year-old daughter, Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable baby Tina ( Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman).

© DreamWorks / UNIVERSAL Scene from The Boss Baby: Family Business

Tabitha is one of the top students at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, she idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to be like him, but Tim is worried that his daughter will try too hard and miss out on having a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she is a top secret BabyCorp agent on a mission to uncover the dark secrets of Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), the Templeton siblings meet in unexpected ways, leading him to that will lead them to evaluate the meaning of family and discover what really matters.

