Pamela Silva’s son learns a survival technique in the water

Accidents at home with children can happen in a matter of seconds … that’s why Pamela silva made the decision to enroll Ford Liam to swimming classes, but it is not just any class, but one that prevents fatal consequences. The journalist shared that her one-year-old son took the training to learn a survival technique and use himself to float if he fell into a pool.

The journalist's baby has already taken its first steps, so Pamela made the decision to put him in the prevention course

The communicator said that she began to fear for her son’s safety since he took his first steps, because anything could happen. So to prevent any accidents at home, Pamela was determined to enroll Ford in this course. After weeks of training, Ford passed his final exam and left his fans speechless with his technique.

In a video posted on the baby’s profile, it is seen how he is thrown into the water and seconds later, he manages to float until help arrives. Most surprising of all, Ford was seen to be calm; There was no crying, nor did he look scared, but he had the whole situation under control, like an expert!

Along with the video, the proud mother wrote the following: “💙👶🏻 Here learning a survival technique in the water that has saved hundreds of children in swimming pools”. In addition to sharing her experience on social media, the Peruvian-born journalist gave more details about this technique in Primer Impacto (Univision), where she highlighted the culture of prevention.

And why wasn’t Ford wearing a bathing suit? This is because, in the event of an accident, the child will most likely wear everyday clothes: pants, shirt and shoes. So the test is done this way, so that Ford learns to float with everything and the weight of his clothes. On the baby’s Instagram account Pamela Silva shared the before and after of her son on the day of his test. “Ready to graduate from my swimming course … look at the second photo to see how I ended up 🥴💧”.

Ford Liam before and after his exam … he ended up drenched! But it was worth it, because it passed