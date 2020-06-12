.

Pamela Silva reveals how she recovered her figure

The news of the entertainment world begins today with the secrets of Pamela Silva on how she achieved her impressive figure, just six weeks after being a mom.

Also, the drama of a former NBL queen for the damage her implants are causing, the millionaire donation of Anuel and the controversy over the statue of Selena and Trump, are news.

2. Outrage over statue of Selena with Trump cap

People are mad about this picture of Selena’s statue with Trump hat? I mean, 🤮… but Selena was and the Quintanilla family continues to be devoted Jehovahs Witnesses – so don’t worry so much, she wouldn’t have voted for anyone anyways. YOU however, should vote (today if in NV). pic.twitter.com/fv9xv2el3p – Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) June 9, 2020

Outrage and tremendous controversy arose in the city of Corpus Christi, Texas, the homeland of the late singer Selena, after he shot a photograph of a statue honoring the Queen of Tex-Mex in a Trump cap.

Media and social networks addressed the issue, and after calling an act of opportunism, they explained that it was a work by a Latino named John Michael Pérez, who is sympathetic to the reelection of the Republican president, a fact that greatly annoyed fans already the family of the interpreter.

Despite criticism, the accused defended himself in dialogue with the Corpus Cristi Crónica newspaper, making use of the right to freedom of expression. “I am not disrespecting anyone. This is also a public statue. “

3. Anuel will donate the profits from his album to fight against COVID-19

Anuel has just released with a resounding success his album Emmanuel, which is already at the top of the preference lists, and at the same time received the disturbing news that his two grandparents got COVID-19. For this reason, and in a fact that has been well received, the singer announced that he will donate all the income generated by his album in the first month of sales to combat the coronavirus.

“I just received a very sad news. My grandmother and my grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, ”said the Puerto Rican on his Instagram.

“I know there are many families suffering for the same reason and that is why I made this decision,” added the singer, explaining that all the money raised will go to an association that helps families of people with the outbreak. “All the money that the Emmanuel album and all the videos and the merch (merchandise) make this month goes directly to a foundation for all the patients and families who are struggling against [la] COVID-19 ”.

4. Mayela Caldera, former NBL contestant, lives a drama for her implants

View this post on Instagram So that you do not know my story, I invite you to see it… Sometimes make a decision and not know if It is Right or the how, the where, with whom, I just know that all I want is to feel good. Yesterday I lit a candle I entrusted myself to God again, because My body returned to that sensation I had more than a year ago, every day it is showing me more that it has eaten @ a nefarious mistake that is costing me my life, my peace and my tranquility . It is horrible I do not want to continue feeling it and it grows … I share these tears because I exploded, I just want to continue with my life. BE HAPPY. I feel that I am in a fight, a war, my body is alert 24/7, so do not meditate. Whatever this is, it is there, adding to everything that is happening to us … Since I had my second chance to be on this earthly plane I have enjoyed myself and try to hesitate everything BAD that has happened to me and well there are also good things but without HEALTH THERE IS NOTHING. I’m tired of the same complaint all the time, I already hate listening to myself, even though I know my body screams because it needs me to act. Today an important day and my heart is screaming to act and resolve and make the decision … and well I am already looking for options and it is difficult for another country and newcomer who know what that implies. I will be able to do it soon or not … I don’t know … I only ask God and my angels not to abandon me ❤️ Enough is enough, I am tired … and I want JUSTICE A post shared by Mayela Caldera (@mayelacaldera) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:17 am PDT

In 2012 Mayela Candela made herself known on the reality show Nuestra Belleza Latina with her grace and beauty, and the young Venezuelan made the news again when she confessed that a year ago she was experiencing a drama due to bad breast implant surgery.

The former beauty queen posted a video on her Instagram, in which she confessed the serious health problems that have put her life at risk and is raising money to remove her implants.

“It is costing me my life, my peace and my tranquility (…) Sometimes making a decision and not knowing if it is the right one or how, the where, with whom, I only know that all I want is to feel good. Yesterday I lit a candle, I commended myself to God again, because my body returned to that feeling that I had more than a year ago. Every day is showing me more that a nefarious mistake was made that is costing me my life, ”said the model. “My body screams because it needs me to act. Today an important day and my heart is screaming to act and resolve and make the decision … and well I’m already looking for options and it’s difficult, another country and newcomer who know what that implies. I will be able to do it soon or not … I don’t know ”.

5. Thalía honors her children with a party for their academic achievements

Thalía strictly followed the COVID-19 quarantine, which kept her locked up at home for almost three months with her husband and two children. And taking advantage of the fact that the classes of her little ones ended and that they did wonderfully, despite the difficulties that the pandemic implied, the singer made a striking party at her home.

“They ended despite everything! We are so proud of our babies! They finished their degrees with excellence, amidst the stress and uncertainty that they are facing as children in these strange times. We celebrate them with their homemade gingerbread and chocolate chip cookies and fill them with kisses and hugs! ”Commented the proud mother on her Instagram, where she showed the feast.

“A thousand cheers for the teachers and parents who are helping to make the best of our little ones in this pandemic. And millions of cheers for our children who in this storm of mixed feelings have known how to make the best of themselves, “concluded the Mexican.