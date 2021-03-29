Pamela Silva’s baby celebrates 11 months of life

The Primer Impacto newscast was filled with babies; on the one hand we have the little boy of Pamela silva , Ford Liam , and on the other, to Megan, the princess of Michelle Galvan . The babies of Univision journalists are going through similar stages , since they only take only three months apart and the best of all is that they already know each other and in the future they will be able to be playmates. On the occasion of the 11 months of Baby Ford, Michelle and her daughter sent a nice gift to the celebrant, who celebrated another month of life on March 22.

© @ primerimpactoPamela Silva and Michelle Galván became new moms almost at the same time

Through Ford Liam’s profile, which is managed by his mother, a couple of cute videos of the baby full of curiosity were released discovering the cute gift that Michelle and Megan sent him, it is a stuffed elephant that covers his eyes with his own ears and plays peek-a-boo.