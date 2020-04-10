Next week could you break the news in what way? Come in, we will tell you

Pamela Silva.

Photo:

Mezcalent / Mezcalent

Since it came out that she was divorcing her even husband, César Conde, and that in the same document it was confirmed that there was a son on the way, the question is: When will Pamela Silva announce her pregnancy?

As we tell you, on his return to ‘First impact’After the controversial request for divorce from Pamela came to light, her followers began to ask her on the networks to talk about her pregnancy, to no longer hide it. However, it has not yet done so.

Why don’t you make it public even though you are about to fulfill the biggest dream of your life, which is to be a mom? As we learned, there was an intention to do so, but that for a reason other than that would have caused it to be canceled.

Which one? because some of the people who work in the production of the program Univision They trusted us that everything would have been prepared for it to be announced the day that, precisely at the Miami headquarters, it would have been their turn to evacuate the building after two cases of positive coronavirus were confirmed among the employees.

When will it be done then? Everything would indicate that next week could be chosen for the big day of the announcement. It’s just that Pamela has to go back to work from home.

How would it be? Simple, at the end of the show, with balloons, and something in her outfit that would indicate that she is pregnant.

It is also said that other of Pamela’s options, would only be to tell it through her social networks, with a photo and a sweet but very political writing, without further information such as her style.

So we will have to be vigilant next week to see how, if it will really report it, it will deliver the news.

.