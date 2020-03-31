After the divorce petition came to light we had not heard from the journalist

Within a week of going public that her husband’s divorce petition had been filed, César Conde, making it clear that he is not the father of the son who is not yet born so he will not take charge, reappears Pamela Silva in ‘First impact’ with his face out of place and hiding his body.

While your partner, Borja Voices, was in the studio of the show in the afternoons of UnivisionSilva was coming out from the garden of a house in some part of Miami, with a closed shot where you could only see him up to his breasts, and with a seriousness on his striking face for always being smiling, he presented some of the news.

This is the image shared by her fan club that is always pending every step of the Peruvian journalist. Just like the photo, that’s how we saw it throughout the show. They never showed it full-length why?

Because according to the documents of the divorce petition, only the first part, since the rest have a request for confidentiality, she is pregnant. Although he has not announced it publicly, everything would indicate that he is already 6 months pregnant, almost the same time as his ‘First Impact’ partner, Michelle Galvan.

Both Pamela and her even husband, the President of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group, César Conde, have not come out to give any public statement about the divorce that seems to be the reverse of the low profile that both have and could become a real scandal.

