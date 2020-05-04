.

Television presenter Pamela Silva made her first public appearance after giving birth on April 22 to her first-born Ford, a boy who was born in excellent health conditions. The Peruvian star was one of the personalities who said they were present at the virtual baby shower that the “Primer Impacto” team celebrated for the Mexican journalist Michelle Galván, who is about to become a first-time mother.

Through social networks, users released images that showed Pamela Silva during the broadcast of Galván’s baby shower, a celebration that was held through the Zoom platform in the afternoon hours of Sunday, May 3.

Personalities such as Jackie Guerrido, Karina Banda, Borja Voces and Tony Dandrades, were also present during the virtual celebration amid the confinement experienced by COVID-19 in the United States, a pandemic that has affected thousands of citizens in the country. .

“Beautiful !!!! Wanting to pamper that princess of Impact! ”Said Pamela Silva in the recent publication of Michelle Galván about the baby shower of her first-born.

Users on social networks pronounce on the birth of Pamela Silva’s son

After Pamela Silva’s comment in the Instagram post of Michelle Galván’s baby shower, users expressed their discontent over the Peruvian communicator’s decision to keep the birth of her first-born Ford low-key:

“Sad that you do not show your blessing, the world that turns if you are happy, a baby does not deserve to be hidden, that is why birthdays are celebrated, to continue celebrating the day of birth”, “Pamela Silva for when you present your baby to us . Congratulations to you also for your beautiful baby “,” Pamela Silva, remember that what God sent you was a blessing that many wanted. Having a child is not a reason for shame, on the contrary it is a reason for happiness. You do not have to hide it, everyone knows it and you will be a good mother and that will be your eternal companion ”, expressed some users.

When was the son of Pamela Silva born?

According to information reviewed by our collaborator Andrés Casallas, the first-born of Pamela Silva was born on April 22 at a renowned hospital in Miami, Florida. The little one is called Ford and “it was one month ahead of the date that it was planned to reach the world.”

The journalist Javier Ceriani, through his channel “Chisme No Like” on YouTube, was the first media outlet to report on the birth of Pamela Silva’s son. However, the host of “Primer Impacto” has not yet confirmed the news.

Pamela Silva separated from César Conde: When?

On March 24, People en Español magazine exclusively announced that journalist Pamela Silva and César Conde, a Telemundo executive, were divorcing. Also, the media reported that the Peruvian was in the sweet wait for her first-born and emphasized that the identity of the child’s father was unknown. Press here and read the full note.

