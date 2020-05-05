Leaked photos of the First Impact driver when she was pregnant Claims are raining down on Pamela Silva Just yesterday she introduced her baby and published her first photo

After Pamela Silva introduced her baby and published her first photo, photos of the First Impact driver when she was pregnant are leaked, but something went wrong, as users filled her with claims.

Monday, May 4, was a very special day for Pamela Silva, since she presented her baby, whom she will call Ford, for the first time before the cameras of Primer Impacto, in addition to sharing a tender image on her official Instagram account.

As if that were not enough, her ex-husband César Conde, on the program “Al rojo vivo”, boasted his new appointment on NBC Universal.

Myrka Dellanos, who is supplying the conductor María Celeste Arrarás in the study, said: “We want to congratulate César Conde, who until today served as executive president of our Telemundo network, César has just been promoted to the post of department head news from our sister network NBC, MCNBC and CNBC. “

The journalist expressed: “In the newly created position, César makes history by becoming the first Hispanic to hold one of the most important positions in Anglo-Saxon news in this country.”

Through the official Instagram account of People en Español magazine, Pamela Silva can be seen as happy and radiant when she was pregnant. The white dress she wears with openings that reveal her breasts stands out. Despite wearing her hair up, the host of Primer Impacto doesn’t seem to mind, at the same time she touches her “tummy” with both hands.

So far, this image that was leaked from the host of Primer Impacto is about to reach 9 thousand likes, including her colleagues, María Elena Salinas and Clarissa Molina.

But not all were messages of good wishes for César Conde’s ex, and some users made it known to him: “Hahaha, and now publishing at the most there was not, and then why did he hide it and be ashamed?”

Some people reacted immediately to this comment: “He was in the process of divorce and they were forbidden to teach his belly”, “The arrogant of her ex-husband did not want children and she wanted to be a mother”, “Most likely it was because of a womb of rent, for me she looks very arrogant ”.

The “attacks” against Pamela Silva continued to be present: “Congratulations, but a pregnancy is never hidden, for whatever reason, what a shame you had to live 9 months hiding that pregnancy”, “Why did you hide your pregnancy?” “I do not understand how he hid the belly”, “Why show the belly”

“Most ridiculous woman, until she gave birth is flustered”, “The hidden one has come out, poor lady, as if she were the first to get pregnant, ridiculous, nor is she pretty”, “Soap opera belly … false”, “Ridiculous old woman, so much that he hid it and now he even cries ”, you can read in more comments.

