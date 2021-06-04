Pamela Silva: Is Ford a little brother on the way?



Pamela Silva with Ford on her first birthday.

Photo: Pamela Silva / Instagram / Courtesy

Pamela Silva pregnant? Is a little brother for Ford on the way?… That is the question that some began to ask themselves a day ago, including people who work with the journalist at Univision.

Why? Do you see yourself with more pounds? Not! lIt is true that she looks physically even slimmer than when she got pregnant with FordOnly, both in photos and in video she can be seen touching or caressing her abdomen.

But the truth is that Pam did not get the baby fever that is lived in Univision, as is the case of Francisca Lachapel and Carolina Sarassa, for example. Exactly, as you read, Ford’s mom is not pregnant.

It was her own Pamela who told us when we asked her if it was true. And this is what he answered us exclusively:

“Not! Just today I said: ‘how skinny I look, when I was able to wear a jumpsuit that I wore my first year in’ Primer Impacto ’10 years ago!’ ”… You just killed my illusion (laughs)”, and to make it even more of course, and there is no doubt it was direct …

“But not. I’m not pregnant“, Assured us the presenter of the Univision afternoon show with Michelle Galván and Borja Voces.

However, although Pamela confirms that she is not pregnant, yet it is within her plans: “I dream of giving Ford a little brother”, he assured us.

Let us remember that the journalist born in Peru, a few days ago he celebrated Ford’s first year, the baby he dreamed of so much and who came into his life in the middle of a pandemic. And although the delivery did not go as expected, and had some complications, today they are a happy family.

For the public, not because they deny it, but simply because they do not speak it, it is a family of two, or of 4 together with their mother Dona Rosario and her sister. But actually, his father is also part of Ford’s love circle, who for some unknown reason lives anonymously.

To such an extent, that as we told you at the time, on the day of Ford’s first year celebration, the candles were blown twice: once publicly and the second asking everyone present not to take photos or videos so that he could go with the unknown gentleman.

LOOK AT THE INTERVIEW WE DID A TIME AGO WITH PAMELA SILVA: