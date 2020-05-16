Pamela Silva boasts a jewel that she orders to be made in honor of her baby The necklace is gold and bears the name of her little son Ford It is made of gold and has small diamonds inlaid

The host of the First Impact program, Pamela Silva boasts on her Instagram a precious jewel on her chest after the birth of her baby, it is a beautiful necklace named after her little son.

The publication was made through his account in the stories section and has generated great excitement in the audience of the entertainment world.

The coveted gem is the work of the Krieger Collection, a prestigious brand that personalized the mom’s necklace, which she wears with pride.

After a series of information about her mother, criticism and somehow “hiding”, the presenter today proudly shows this piece with which she intends to celebrate the life of her baby.

Since her baby was born, the now mom has been very happy on social networks and has published everything to show the pride that having a child gives her.

She recently posted a photo of her last days of pregnancy, to celebrate her first mother’s day, so she immediately got a lot of reactions.

On her Instagram account, the host of Primer Impacto has more than 721 thousand followers and more than 2,200 posts.

Due to her pregnancy, the controversy enveloped the presenter because it was revealed that the father is not her husband, former Telemundo executive César Conde.

This has generated endless criticism from the public through social networks, however, little by little she has asked to deal with them.

Today after the turbulence of her separation and her delivery, Pamela Silva has dedicated herself to only one thing: enjoying and taking care of her baby.

Even the criticism came after it was published that his partner, who is pregnant, Michelle Galván, organized a virtual baby shower.

Some people considered this detail in bad taste, but she took it in the best way since she was one of the attendees of the meeting that was held online, due to the protocols activated by the appearance of the coronavirus.

So far, former Telemundo executive César Conde has not given any statement on the fact of the birth of the newscaster’s son.

However, after all the “earthquake” that has struck the life of the Peruvian, today she just enjoys the moment and more and more people join her happiness.

Recently, the host of the Despierta América program, Alan Tacher, was widely criticized for congratulating the presenter on the birth of their baby.

People do not stop judging the life of the Peruvian and lately she has monopolized the reflectors of several television programs.

And now after showing off the precious jewel, the host of Primer Impacto, Pamela Silva hung the following message before the enormous joy that she felt “obsessed” and “grateful”.