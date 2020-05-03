Pamela Silva reappears in virtual baby shower organized by Michelle Galván Both are hosts of the First Impact program and recently became moms People “claim” that because the first time they did not organize a similar party

In the midst of the coronavirus emergency and after giving birth, Pamela Silva reappears in a virtual baby shower that her screenmate, Michelle Galván, organized for her and the followers complain to Primer Impacto why they did not throw a party for her.

It was through Instagram that the production of the program uploaded the celebration for the birth of the driver’s baby through a virtual link, due to restrictions by the coronavirus.

In the text of the publication, he wrote the following message: “This was the celebration of the virtual #BabyShower of the First Impact team for the baby of @michellegalvantv and her husband Fernando. Details at 5 pm/4c in #PrimerImpacto ”.

It must be remembered that both drivers went off the air at practically the same time, because at that time there were rumors of simultaneous pregnancies between them.

In these months, various information was released that shook the entertainment world in reference to Pamela Silva.

According to Peope en Español magazine, the host of Primer Impacto named her first-born son “with a short but unique name”: Ford.

So far, the host of Primer Impacto, who was married to César Conde, a Telemundo executive, has not given a statement about her divorce from him or about her recent motherhood, let alone the identity of the father of her baby, Ford.

As indicated a few days ago, it was revealed that César Conde (husband) would not be the father of the baby, so people are in doubt as to who it may be and she has not said anything about it.

Before the revelation of the video of the virtual baby shower, people reacted and immediately questioned why they had not organized one like Michelle Galván, especially because in the celebration you can see Pamela Silva as a guest in the image.

A follower of the program immediately noticed the “snub” to the host and said: “And Pamela did not have her Baby Shower … but well congratulations May God bless you and take care of them.”

Some people gave their opinion why they did not celebrate her: “Pamela is not Mexican. Univisión’s audience is 85% Mexican, so others are not given the same coverage or opportunity. ”

Someone else added: “Is he serious? Leave Pamela alone, she is living her moment in privacy, before all of us who speculate, things without knowing what she is really going through ”-

“No, don’t talk like that … Pamela took great care of her pregnancy, and she is in the midst of a scandalous divorce, and she wanted peace and privacy,” said another follower.

A few more fans said: “But when they spoke, Pamela’s mouth was covered too, congratulations”, “Congratulations, but it is sad Pamela received nothing and nobody says anything and remember that she has been working for many years”, “And Pamela Silva when? ”.

Still others justified the “snub”: “Because she wanted privacy, it’s so obvious. She never spoke of her pregnancy, nor has she said anything about her baby being born. And Michelle has shown her pregnancy and told her story. “

An excerpt from the video can be seen on the Gente Regia Facebook page that we post below so you can enjoy it.