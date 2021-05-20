Pamela Silva and her photo at age 15

Pamela Silva has fulfilled her dreams and wishes of youth one by one. Perhaps the most beautiful was to become a mother, a wish that came true a year ago, with the birth of her son, Baby ford. Despite each goal achieved, from time to time the TV host looks back to remember the illusions that built her character and that guided her to the present, in which she smiles at all that she has achieved. Happy to share that passion that characterizes her with her fans, Pamela posted a photo from her teenage days, and we can see that she looks identical.

© @ pamelasilvaPamela Silva shared a nice photo of when she was 15 years old and what her life was like back then

“#TBT 1997 … I was barely 15 years old,” he wrote next to the photograph. In it, Pamela is the spitting image of a 90s girl, with slim tank tops, high hairstyles and discreet locks that fell over her face.

“The movie Selena had just come out and my favorite song was Religious Experience,” she told about her tastes, with whom she met Jennifer Lopez in the film that would define her career as an actress and singer; as well as the beginnings of Enrique Iglesias’ discography. Who would say that years later he would rub shoulders with his teenage idols?

Pamela Silva’s dream come true

The presenter of Primer Impacto continued with her memories, in which she already imagined herself in the life of the media. “I already dreamed of being a journalist and was learning to drive,” he explained to his fans. “Life was simple and perfect. • Teen Pamela. I loved 1997 ”, was how he concluded his trip to the past to smile and continue building the life he wanted so much.

© @ pamelasilva The presenter today is happy with her role as a mother