Pamela Silva and Ford’s father together on the boy’s first birthday



Pamela Silva with Ford on her first birthday.

Photo: Pamela Silva / Instagram / Courtesy

Pamela silva and the father of Ford together on the child’s first birthday and in front of all the guests who on Saturday afternoon, accompanied the baby and his parents to celebrate his life.

Yes, We can confirm that Ford’s father was present at the party that was inspired by the land and its care. But far from solving the until now a mystery around the young man who looks a lot like Ben Affleck, and the love story between them, grew even more.

Why? Because even if you go through all the social networks of the celebrities who attended and took thousands of images and videos, including Pamela, you will never find it, not because he was not present, in fact, as confirmed by several of the guests, the gentleman was from before starting, until the last guest left.

And not only that, but I know He behaved in a very affectionate way with Ford, as an absolutely present father, the same as with Pamela, with whom he would have a sentimental relationship, in addition to being the parents of the happy baby.

Among the famous guests at the first birthday of the Ford eThere were Michele Galván and her family, Carolina Sarassa and her family, Borja Voces, the birthday boy’s godmother, Luly Vals, the publicist of famous artists such as Maluma and CNCO, Clara Pablo, Migbelis Castellanos, María Elena Salinas, Jacky Bracamontes and their nenas and Jomari goyso, among others.

The question is, Why, with so many guests taking and taking photos that were uploaded to networks, is there not one that is seen even from the side of Ford’s father?… Because everyone seemed to understand and respect the decision, that only they or their inner circle knows why.

A clear example was the one that happened when the candle on the cake was turned off … several of the guests counted, they all sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and took photos and videos of Ford in his mother’s arms, but when the happy moment ended, something unexpected happened.

There was a second sung and blown out of the candlePrior to this, according to what guests we speak with tell us, one of Pamela’s friends asked everyone present to put away their cell phones And please, no one will take photos or videos. At that moment Ford’s father entered and together with Pamela, the three of them like a beautiful family, they repeated the act.

Why so much mystery? Who is the man who would have such a crush on Pamela and what is part of her having been able to fulfill her dream of being a mother? Much is not known, only whose last name is Siberry, like the child, because, as you remember, yes We were able to confirm it with the christening announcement where the baby, Ford Liam bears his paternal surname.

Same surname that Silva herself recorded in the divorce documents with her ex-husband, César Conde, when confirmed that the pregnancy she was going through had been conceived naturally and that her husband was not the father, but ‘Chance Sibery’. Actually that would not be the real name, and the last name would be Siberry with ‘double r’.

The truth is that public or private, The three of them are a beautiful family that is reflected in how happy Ford is seen… If one day Pamela will introduce him to us and reveal details of the gentleman? Only time will tell.

REVIEW THE INTERVIEW WE DID WITH PAMELA SILVA: