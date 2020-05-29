In the Hollywood world, long, solid marriages are almost an exception to the rule. There are few stories of celebrities who have said “yes, I want” to regret it at breakneck speed. And it is that, although it seems unusual, that of being married only a few days (or even a few hours), is something to which several stars of the North American show business are more than done.

The actress Pamela Anderson, known for her role in the legendary series ‘The Beach Watchers’, last January he joined the list of the most surreal marriages in the world after stop by the altar with film producer (and apparently your old friend) Jon Peters. Twelve days after the ceremony held in Malibu, however, the explosive interpreter announced her decision to divorce.

WireImage

As expected, the media resonance after the news was important, and to add more fuel to the fire, Anderson’s ex-husband himself made a series of offended statements in which he claimed that he had taken all the debts of the actress and that he had come to buy “a new wardrobe”, for which he felt very outraged by Anderson’s lack of gratitude towards him. However, This experience does not seem to have served the artist as a lesson.

In an interview published yesterday in The New York Times, Anderson, who since the scandal broke, has tried to minimize all possible importance of the event, has reiterated the fact that Their last express marriage never really happened. “There was no wedding, there was nothing”he assured. But the most surprising thing is that all this mess just seems having fueled their desire to remarry. “Please, just one more time, God. Just one more time”, declared the aforementioned media.

Anderson first married in 1995 with the drummer of Motley Crue Tommy Lee, whom he divorced three years later and with whom he shares two children. In 2006 she became the wife of Kid rockAlthough only a few months later the divorce papers were already on the table. In 2007 and in 2014 he went through the altar again, both times with the poker player Rick Salomon. Her fifth and last marriage has been Peters’.