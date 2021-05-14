Pamela Anderson is unhappy with Lily James’ transformation into her

“Pamela does not intend to see this horrible show, absolutely not. Never. She has never heard of the actors who play her and Tommy, and she does not mind meeting them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. Everything is a joke to them”Said the source.

The limited series that will air on Hulu and will tell the love story of Anderson and Lee and all the uproar her viral sex video caused, which was in fact the first in showbiz history. The synopsis reads: “a limited comedy series about the true story behind the release of the first viral video ever: the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee“.