‘Pam and Tommy’: First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

At the moment the characterization more than good. That’s what the First look at ‘Pam and Tommy’, a series based on the lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee prepared by Hulu. Some very nailed Sebastian Stan and Lily James star in the first images released by the platform in which we can see these actors more than in the shoes of the mentioned stars that inspire a production that does not have the participation of any of the real people on whom the plot is built.

So the couple around which this comedy revolves is not involved in the project, a proposal that will address what really happened after the first viral video in history: the sex-tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Along with Stan and James, we will also see Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò. In fact, Rogen is the third in contention, as he will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.. In addition to these familiar faces, ‘Pam and Tommy’ features Dave Franco as executive producer alongside Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug.

Immersed in the roll

In addition to the photos released by Hulu, we have seen one more image courtesy of Stan himself. And it is that this interpreter has wanted to share a snapshot in which he is seen with the roll more than well taken. Stan has used one of Tommy’s own most famous quotes to launch said aperitif ensuring that “we do not stop playing because we get old, we get old because we stop playing”.