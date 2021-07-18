“Pam and Joey wouldn’t marry”: Jenna Fischer reveals why she was replaced in a Matt LeBlanc series

Playing such an iconic role as Pam Beesly, the receptionist for ‘The Office’, is a poisoned gift. During the nine years that the NBC series lasted, Jenna Fischer had a job and was on the crest of the wave, but afterwards she has not managed to repeat that success. Ask most of the protagonists of ‘Friends’, for example. Precisely this story brings together the two famous comedies in a slightly sad anecdote.

Fischer has told in his podcast ‘Office Ladies’, which he has together with the actress of the series Angela Kinsey, why she was replaced in the series ‘Man With a Plan’ after filming the pilot with Matt LeBlanc. These presentation episodes are usually projected to groups of the public to give their comments, supposedly spectators chosen because they represent different segments of the population. It turns out that the group that saw ‘Man With a Plan’ could not stop watching Pam and Joey Tribbiani, and that was to the detriment of the series.

“They said, and this is a verbatim quote: ‘I don’t believe Pam could marry Joey. The chemistry between them doesn’t work.’, the actress explained according to Deadline. ‘Man With a Plan’ is about a father (LeBlanc) who stays home looking after the children after his wife returns to work. Beesly played the woman in the pilot, but was eventually replaced by Liza Snyder, who co-starred in the sit-com for four seasons between 2016 and 2020.

Last minute notified

In addition Fischer has explained that he received the news when he was preparing the suitcases to present the series. His agents informed him when he was about to go to the upfronts in New York, the event in which television networks present their possible series each season.

“The first thing I said was: ‘Aren’t they going to produce’ Man With a Plan ‘?” “And they said, ‘It’s worse than that, darling.’ And I was like, ‘What’s worse than that?’ They said, ‘They’re going to produce it but without you.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, I guess. I’m going to unpack »”.