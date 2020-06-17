Gwyneth Paltrow (47 years old) divorced from Chris Martin (43) in 2014 in a friendly way but the actress has confessed that she overcame the crisis thanks to the advice of the holistic dentist Sherry sami. Holistic in the case of dentistry considers that emotions are related to oral health. « I remember the first time I went to talk to you in your office, sit down with you and ask all those questions, you know, about my emotional traumas, my marriage, the hard times that were happening, and that we all know how it’s over, « explains the actress. Sami opened a path to a conception based on a philosophical, existential and alternative conception of the moment that was happening.