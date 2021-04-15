Palpatine’s threat looms in Star Wars: the Bad Batch poster

Disney + has revealed a new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch that shows Omega and the Clone Force 99 prepared for battle against the imperial forces of Emperor Palpatine.

A new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch shows Clone Force 99 being watched by a shadowy Emperor Palpatine. The new spin-off animated series of The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels follows the titular team of elite clone troopers in the days following Revenge of the Sith and the execution of Order 66. Tech, Heavy, Echo, Crosshair and Hunter abandon their post as Republic soldiers and flee, leading to the pursuit of Moff Tarkin and his forces. The Bad Batch premieres on Disney + on May 4, coinciding with World Star Wars Day.

Because both Rebels and The Clone Wars are highly regarded by the fandom, expectations for The Bad Batch are high. Disney is focusing a lot on the imperial era between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope in the productions that have so far premiered on the streaming platform, with The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Book, Ashoka Thano, The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor at different times during those 19 years. There is a lot of potential for characters from all of the Star Wars myths to appear in the new series, and several have already been confirmed.

Palpatine protagonist

Another familiar face revealed in the new Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster is that of Emperor Palpatine himself. The poster shows the entire team, along with Omega, ready for action. Flashes of different battles can be seen in the background, and Palpatine’s hooded face guarding the entire scene. Moff Tarkin was already revealed as a major villain in The Bad Batch, but now it appears that the Emperor himself will be involved as well.

If Palpatine has a vested interest in capturing Clone Force 99, it might suggest that they possess something of great value to the Empire. This could be Omega, the young man who comes with them when they leave Kamino. Some have theorized that Omega is the final clone made from Jango Fett’s genetic blueprint. If that’s the case, it could certainly be valuable enough to Palpatine’s plans to justify his personal involvement in his return.

Because much of the early years of the Imperial era remain hidden, The Bad Batch has a lot of potential to tell new and interesting stories from the franchise. It is of course an animated series, so it will likely also feature a lot of episodic action and adventure for viewers of all ages. But the return of Star Wars characters like Captain Rex and Fennec Shand means that there are also plenty of things that die-hard fans will be excited about. Star Wars: The Bad Batch opens on May 4 and you can watch it with your Disney + subscription.