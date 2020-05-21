While, Darth Sidious’s return was one of the most anticipated aspects of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, the production did not know how to give an adequate context to his return, so his presence seemed to be more of a resource to justify Rey’s past, than as the great enemy he had to be, however, previously it was thought to link his return with the prequels, since, Palpatine was going to be on Coruscant.

Before ‘Episode IX’, the name of Exegol had never been heard in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, and it is that Abrams decided to create the hidden world of the Sith to justify that Palpatine had remained hidden in that place after his fall in ‘Return of the Jedi’, however, he never explained how he got there, so the first option that It was handled had a better context.

According to Phil Szostak, author of the book, ‘The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, in an interview with ., revealed that the opening sequence of the movie was going to be very different, since Kylo Ren’s trip was not going to take him to Exegol, but to the ancient ruins of Coruscant, a place that appeared in the prequels and that would now become Palpatine’s home.

“Instead of finding our way to Exegol, in the early November 2017 version of the ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ story, Kylo Ren takes his shuttle to a desolate Coruscant Covered in ash, the once bustling city streets are now overrun with giant wolves. Inside the abandoned Jedi Temple, Kylo takes a central elevator to the deepest level of the temple, ”Szostak explained.

Without a doubt this would have made more sense, since ironically, the Jedi lair would become the emperor’s last refuge and precisely in that place the final battle would have been fought, which would have been somewhat epic, considering the origin of that place and it would have been an insurmountable way to unite the nine films in the saga.

Unfortunately, the idea that Palpatine was going to be on Coruscant was discarded by JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio, who decided that this was not a good idea and created the planet Exegol, which in the end did not convince most of the fans of ‘Star Wars’, perhaps if the director had worked with greater creative freedom and Disney had not been so involved in the plot, the closing of the saga would have been epic.