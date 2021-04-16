Palpatine prepares his return in this Disney Plus series

Palpatine will return sooner than you thought. The evil Sith Lord is back in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch for Disney Plus. To celebrate, the producers showed the official poster with the protagonists and a classic image of the emperor in the background.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is one of the many projects in production that Disney has to cover the Star Wars quota. Unlike the other series, this one is special since Dave filoni – creator of The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian – is in charge.

The animated series focuses on Clone Force 99, a squad of five genetically modified members that makes them superior to the other clones. The “Bad Batch” is not well seen by the rest of the clones, although this does not matter since the team has unique skills.

Official poster for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, the new ‘Star Wars’ series for Disney Plus.

The escuadron debuted andn by The Clone Wars and it quickly became the favorite of many. Now Disney seeks to explore history and prepares a series that It will be released on May 4, 2021.

The return of the emperor is due to the time Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set. Although the squad did not carry out many orders during the Clone Wars, their combat effectiveness was sufficient for the Republic to overlook this detail.

Palpatine will be the great enemy of the Clone Force 99 in ‘Star Wars: the Bad Batch’

The problem is that Clone Force 99 disobeyed Order 66 tapped by Palpatine to exterminate all Jedi. By doing so, they not only were left out of the army, but also at the mercy of the Empire and will now be hunted down by Wilhuff Tarkin himself.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be an exclusive production for Disney Plus. The Serie is located after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith so we will see familiar faces from other Star Wars movies.

The latest trailer shows Fennec shand, the bounty hunter who assists Mando Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. It is possible that Disney intertwines other series in production. Two projects that could intersect with Star Wars: The Bad Batch It would be Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Cassian Andor series.

The period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope is one of the most important and is the focus of Disney for its upcoming projects. Despite the fiasco of the last Star Wars trilogy, Mickey’s house was vindicated with The Mandalorian and the future of the saga is promising.

