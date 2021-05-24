Palou, sixth at Indianapolis and Dixon takes pole

05/24/2021 at 9:33 AM CEST

EFE

The New Zealand driver Dixon completed his dominance in the week prior to the dispute of the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 with winning pole this Sunday for the legendary race that will be held on May 30.

Dixon won the 500 mile pole for the fourth time in his career, taking the NTT P1 award in the fastest field in the history of the “500” with an average speed of four laps of 231,685 mph (372,860 kilometers).

The six-time reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion was fastest during the first day of the Royal Crown Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, and also held his own during Sunday’s Firestone Fast Nine Shootout with No. 9 PNC Bank Grow Up Great Honda.

The winner of the 2008 Indy 500, Dixon, also won “500” poles in 2008, 2015 and 2017, and tied with Rex Mays, AJ Foyt and Helio Castroneves of Brazil for the second most pole positions in Indy 500 history.

Dixon, 40, will be joined by the two youngest pilots on the field in the front row, as are the American Colton herta, 21, who will start second with No. 26 Gainbridge honda, lagging well behind Dixon with a four-lap average of 231,655 mph (372,812 kilometers).

The young dutch Rinus VeeKayThe 20-year-old ranked third at 231,511 mph (372,580 kilometers) in the No. 21 Chevrolet Bitcoin and is the youngest front row starter in more than a century of racing history.

The second row will be composed of Ed carpenter, fourth with the Chevrolet SONAX No. 20; the brazilian Tony kanaan, winner of the “500” in 2013, finished fifth with No. 48 The American Legion Honda; and spanish Alex Palou he followed it up with the No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Palou produced a strong comeback since Saturday, when he suffered a severe crash during qualifying after his car crashed into the protective fence when exiting Turn 2 of the circuit.

Two winners of the Indianapolis 500 are in the third row as are the winner of the Indy 2014, the American Ryan Hunter-Reay who will start seventh with the No. 28 DHL Honda, the three-time winner, Castroneves, ranked eighth behind the wheel of the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda, and the Swedish Marcus ericsson he is ninth in the No. 8 Honda Racing Huski, also from the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

While the Mexican Duck O’Ward, of the Arrow McLaren SP team, had to settle for twelfth place and the Colombian veteran Juan Pablo Montoya, winner of the test in 2000, will start from the twenty-fourth position.

Three teams dominated the first three rows. Chip Ganassi Racing put Dixon, Kanaan, Palou and Ericsson in the first three rows; Andretti Autosport is represented by Herta and Hunter-Reay, and Ed Carpenter Racing has VeeKay and the owner of the team Carpenter.

The day on the 2.5-mile (4.02-kilometer) oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began with a lot of drama during Last Chance Qualifying.

Sage Karam, the 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power, and Swiss driver Simona De Silvestro took the final three places on the field.

De Silvestro completes the field in 33rd place after completing a great qualification in the No. 16 Rocket Pro TPO / Paretta Autosport.

The next session on the track is a two-hour training session, on Friday, May 28.. The Miller Lite Carb Day session is the last chance for drivers and teams to perfect their race day setups.