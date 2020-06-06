The Spanish finishes 14th in a session led by Scott Dixon

His goal has been to gain rhythm and safety in the Texas oval

Alex Palou has successfully completed his first session as the official driver of the IndyCar Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh. The Barcelona player finished 14th in the Texas Free, in what was his first contact on an oval circuit after a total of 82 laps.

Returning to the United States after quarantine has not been an easy task as explained for this heading. After postponing his debut unexpectedly and forcibly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alex Palou has finally gotten behind the wheel of an IndyCar car.

Palou first jumped onto the track 15 minutes after free practice was given the green flag at the Texas Motor Speedway oval. However, after two laps completed, an accident by Dutchman Rinus VeeKay raised the yellow flag for 10 minutes.

The Spanish was second after the restart with a speed of 206,154 miles per hour. After a 19-lap stint, Palou returned to the pits with a successful start.

After the half hour of exclusive training for ‘rookies’, the rest of the pilots jumped onto the track — veterans and those with at least one full season. From the first moment, the superior experience of these in the oval compared to the novice was already noted.

Palou jumped onto the track again with an hour and 10 minutes to go until the end of the session. He managed to drop his best record to 207,209 miles per hour on average. The strategy was clear: take pace and safety little by little without putting the car at risk and find the best setting.

With an hour to go, the yellow flag was re-deployed. The protagonist of the incident was this time Ed Carpenter who spun and touched the wall lightly, but without major consequences.

As soon as the session resumed a new accident. Ryan Hunter-Reay went to the wall at the exit of turn 2. Not even the oldest veterans were spared. After months of inactivity and the new ‘aeroscreen’, there was plenty to adapt to in these free practice sessions of the Genesys 300 in the Texas oval.

Palou completed two stints without improvement before giving a final squeeze with 10 minutes to go. The Spanish climbed to 12th position with an average speed of 212,071 miles per hour. Good serious first try of Spanish.

Texas free practice was led by Scott Dixon with an average speed of 215,995 miles per hour. Colton Herta and Patricio O’Ward followed. The first two with a Honda engine.

Good news for Palou, which also has a power unit from the Japanese giant. The Catalan finally finished 14th after several drivers improved their records. He was the best of all those who completed an official IndyCar session for the first time,

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard