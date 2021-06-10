Palou, penalized with six positions in Detroit

06/10/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

Alex Palou , current leader of the American Indycar, will be penalized with six positions on the starting grid of the first race of the weekend in Detroit for changing the engine during the Indianapolis 500, in which he achieved a historic second position.

The pilot Chip Ganassi Racing It is the first to fall victim to the rule introduced in 2020 whereby any “early” engine change penalizes six positions on the grid on permanent or urban circuits and nine on ovals.

Palou’s car needed a new engine Sling after the 500 Mile Carb Day, after all engines had been installed for the race, when HPD detected an unspecified problem, according to a team spokesperson.

Palou leads the championship with 248 points, 36 more than his partner, the current champion Scott Dixon, second with 212, and 37 more than the Mexican McLaren Pato O’Ward. Simon Pagenaud is the fourth classified with 201 points, 47 points behind the Catalan rider.