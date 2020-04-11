The Barcelona player dreamed of the victory with 10 laps to go

He suffered an accident on the first lap and a touch that took away all options

Victory for Simon Pagenaud; McLaughlin, 2nd; Earnhadt Jr., 3rd

Alex Palou has finished in the Top 10 in his oval ‘debut’ in the IndyCar virtual championship on iRacing. The Spanish dreamed of victory with 10 laps to go after having suffered an accident in the initial turn, but a touch with the wall left him out of battle.

The Pole went to Marcus Ericsson at the Michigan Oval. Palou ranked fifth just ahead of Felix Rosenqvist. The Sant Esteve Vilamajor team was only five thousandths from first place.

The differences in the oval ones are minimal and everything is decided by strategic details and constancy at the wheel. Ahead 85 anticipated laps were anticipated.

Departure. As soon as it started, a very serious accident occurred due to Rosenqvist in which multiple single-seaters were involved. This caused the first yellow flag of the race. One of the most affected was Palou, who fell to 17th place.

On lap 15, the leading group remained in differences of less than half a second. Will Power, Sage Karam, Felipe Nasr and Marcus Ericsson alternated the leadership on several occasions. Meanwhile, Palou climbed various positions to climb to 13th place.

Near lap 30, Palou was already 10th and fighting for ninth place with Alexander Rossi. The narrator of the race and the commentator realized the Catalan comeback and commented on the words Alex told them: “I was not expecting my oval debut to be at iRacing at all. But I’m having a good time.”

Interim leader Will Power stopped on lap 41. His rivals Sage Karam and Felipe Nasr followed a lap later. Nasr, who was third at the time, spun into the pit entrance and took on a car. Palou stayed out until he entered turn 45. He returned 11th and after all stops he was ninth.

With 20 laps to go, Palou placed fourth. Commentators could not believe the Spanish comeback because he is not used to simulators. The Catalan was perfectly placed to fight for victory in the final turns against Sage Karam, Will Power and Graham Rahal.

With 12 laps to go, Palou took the lead. However, he had a touch with the wall in the absence of 10 laps that forced him to stop to repair his car and reach the end. A real shame because you dreamed of victory.

Finally, the triumph was for a very patient Simon Pagenaud. Second place for Scott McLaughlin, winner of last week’s event. Dale Earnhadt completed the podium. Alex Palou got rid of the blow and with fresh rubber he was able to get into the Top 10. Brutal performance by the Spanish.

