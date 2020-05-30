Àlex Palou will be able to debut at the IndyCar next weekend in Texas. The Catalan pilot is already in the United States, after the Department of Homeland Security had accepted the request of Indiana senator Mike Brown to include the pilots of IndyCar and IMSA among the athletes authorized to enter the country.

“I’m already in the United States!. I have been working very hard for the past two months to return. I must thank IndyCar and RFEdA for their efforts to make it possible, “said the pilot on his Twitter profile. His team greeted him with another message:” Welcome Alex! We are glad you were able to come back. ”

HOWDY Y’ALL Just made it back to USA. Been working so hard for the past two months to get back and i can’t thank you enough @DaleCoyneRacing @IndyCar and @RFEdeA for making it possible! #BackOnTrack #WeAreBackBaby pic.twitter.com/m3bDEnYKb1 – Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) May 29, 2020

Palou was caught by the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and was unable to travel to the United States, until the moment when the entry of athletes was authorized. Only the same thing has happened to another IndyCar pilot, while numerous IMSA pilots have rushed to fly to the United States as soon as it was known that they could re-enter the country.

Palou will debut, with fewer tests than he would have liked, next Saturday the 6th in Texas, a high-speed oval, where the Genessy 300 will be held. Fortunately for him, he passed the ‘high-speed test’ – a mandatory test for the rookies – in this same oval in mid-February achieving their best lap at 345 kilometers per hour.

The race will be behind closed doors … and at night. That will be new for the Spanish pilot. The program will be very tight, with two and a half hours of free rehearsals at noon, classification in the afternoon and a race starting at 8 pm local time. The ‘rookie’ pilots will have an extra half hour of testing, which will undoubtedly be very helpful and very useful for Palou.

In these remaining days he will fine-tune his set-up and he should also try in the simulator, the tool that he will have to use often this year because all the circuits, except Austin where he did a test, will be new for him and unfortunately there will be no possibilities to do test during the season.

Recall that Palou will drive a Dallara Honda from the Dale Coyne Racing team with Team Goh. Kazumichi Goh, who last year made Palou race in Japan with a McLaren in the SuperGT 300 has decided to support the adventure of the Spanish pilot in the United States. His teammate is Santino Ferruci – yes, the ‘sanctioned’ from GP2 two years ago – who runs for Dale Coyne-Vasser-Sullivan

