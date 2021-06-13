Palou finishes third in Detroit

06/13/2021 at 11:23 PM CEST

Coup to the championship in second IndyCar Detroit Chevrolet Dual Race, in which Spanish Alex Palou (Ganassi) gave up the lead to the Mexican Patrick O’Ward who took over from Marcus Ericsson who had prevailed in Saturday’s race.

Palou, who was harmed by a convulsive end of the race with some yellow flags, finished third and remains second overall at a point of O’Ward. Fourth podium of the season for the Catalan rider who started from fourth place, with an advantage over his two main pursuers, Scott dixon Y Duck O’Ward, He started from the eighth row. The Catalan, without the burden of the penalties he served on Saturday, had a good race, drawing on experience and rolling at all times on the podium positions, controlling his rivals. It even gained a position on the grid thanks to the early stop of Rinus VeeKay. The same one that shortly after sent to the fret any option playing with Ericson. Puncture and extra stop to pave the way for Palou. But several emotions were still missing from the race, which were saved for the last 20 laps in the form of yellow flags. The first, starring Jimmie Johnson and a spin, the second due to a small fire that started in the left brake of the Frenchman’s car Romain grosjean. He himself ran for a fire extinguisher and tried to put out the fire until the commissioners arrived and took him out of harm’s way.

He took the opportunity O’Ward who continued with his comeback and risked in both highlights. In the second, seven laps from the end, he went to Rahal, then to Palou and finally to Herta to jump for Newgarden. The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet gave the maximum, even getting to touch the American. In that battle, Herta went long in turn three when he tried to overtake those in front, a situation that the Catalan took advantage of to hunt down third place while he saw how Duck I finally managed to move on to Newgarden and sign the victory.

With little margin ahead, the one from Ganassi fought for second place but did not achieve his purpose and finished third defending himself against Herta.

The win is Arrow McLaren’s ninth in the championship and O’Ward’s second, the only one to have won two races this season. In order to Palou marks the fourth podium of the course, including the victory at Barber.