Victory for Scott McLaughlin after a final battle with Will Power

The Barcelona player shows rhythm and consistency: three tenths off the podium

Scott McLaughlin has claimed victory in the second round of the IndyCar virtual championship on iRacing. Alex Palou has finished fourth and has shown a great rhythm. The podium has escaped him by a few tenths of a second.

Alex Palou classified fourth with a 1’06 “204 to three tenths of the Poleman, Sage Karam. The American seems to be quite an expert in this iRacing. Remember that he already won the initial round victory of Watkins Glen after leading all the race.

Departure. Sage Karam defended Pole well. Palou stayed in the wake of Felix Rosenqvist, third-placed. This was done during the first 15 laps before a ‘Caution’ that caused the Pace Car to leave. A lot of consistency from the Catalan as his ‘spotter’ indicated.

The situation did not favor him because he magically lost a position with Alexander Rossi. Even so, in the relaunched Palou he showed more rhythm and looked hard to overtake until he achieved it with a great interior.

The stops began. Palou lengthened his stint to hunt down Felix Rosenqvist who was suffering with his gums. He entered the pits at the end of lap 25 and encountered some traffic. However, it was worse for the Swede who further stretched the stop and could not bear the pressure of the Barcelona player and spun.

Ahead, Sage Karam touched himself with a fold. The leader wanted to get the most lazy riders off in a hurry and this cost him dearly. He left shortly after. He was disappointed despite “having a lot of fun.”

With 15 laps to go, Palou was fifth behind Will Power. Ahead, Scott Speed ​​and Scott McLaughlin led the race thanks to a beneficial strategy for loading less fuel.

With 5 laps to go, Power and McLaughling beat Scott Speed. Two Team Penske fight for victory. Palou tried to minimize the five seconds that separated him from the podium at that time.

Ultimately, McLaughlin took the victory. Alex Palou finished fourth just four tenths off the podium. Scott Speed ​​made it to the end with what little gas he had left in the tank. Second place for Will Power. A most entertaining race.

