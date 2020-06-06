The Barcelona, ​​best ‘rookie’ in his first classification in an oval

Newgarden beats Scott Dixon and Ryan Hunter-Reay

Tricky start for the Arrow McLaren SP pairing

Alex Palou has ranked 16th for the 2020 IndyCar Texas race. The Barcelona player has made his first qualification in an oval and has been the best of the rookies. Pole was for the reigning champion Josef Newgarden.

Two hours before this classification, Alex Palou completed his first contact on an oval circuit. The Spanish finished 14th and was the best of the first-timers showing good feelings.

The qualifying session started smoothly at 16:00 local time in Texas. Sunny day in the US state with an ambient temperature of 35.5 ºC.

Marcus Ericsson was the first man to complete his two qualifying laps. The Swede averaged 212,041 miles per hour. Far from the best speeds after electrical problems in the free practice session.

Amazing Zach Veach with an average speed of 213,981 miles per hour. The Honda-powered Andretti rider was one of the fewest riders in practice, but he beat Ericsson, James Hinchcliffe and Charlie Kimball.

Alex Palou was the 11th man to hit the track. The Catalan was provisional seventh with an average speed of 212,504 miles per hour. “The surprise”, as the American commentators call it, finally finished 16th with good feelings.

The session had to be stopped minutes later due to a strong accident by Takuma Sato. The Japanese, who achieved Pole on this stage last season, lost the rear of his car and hit the wall.

More shadows than lights in the first classification of the Arrow McLaren SP pairing. Oliver Askew completed his two laps at 210,839 miles per hour on average. For his part, Patricio O’Ward did it at 212,013 miles per hour. Both out of the Top 15.

Ryan Hunter-Reay ranked highest with an average speed of 214,311 miles per hour, but Scott Dixon pulverized that record with an average speed of 215,638 miles per hour.

Simon Pagenaud stayed close to Dixon. But it was Josef Newgarden who took over the Pole with an average speed of 215,740 miles per hour. Last season’s champion hit the table top.

