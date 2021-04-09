‘Palomares’, beach days and plutonium

January 17, 1966. A plane explodes in the sky of Almera, dropping 4 thermonuclear bombs, 75 times more destructive than those of Hiroshima, in the surroundings of the small town of Palomares.

Washington activates all its protocols before a nuclear accident. In El Pardo, Franco is stunned by the news. A top secret search device for the four atomic bombs is launched. The North American army, with the help of the Civil Guard and the neighbors, locates an intact projectile, but two others have spread its radioactive contents throughout Palomares. Of the fourth nuclear bomb … no sign.

A tense countdown begins to find the artifact that can unleash the greatest atomic explosion in history.

55 years later, ‘Palomares’, a new original non-fiction series by Movistar +, reconstructs for the first time, in the key of a thriller, what happened in those 80 days of search thanks to the material and information that both the US and Spanish governments kept as classified.

1,600 soldiers of the American army land in Palomares to dispose of the radioactive material scattered by two of the bombs, before the astonished gaze of the locals of that band of little more than 1,000 inhabitants, with hardly any electricity or running water. The Spanish authorities rule out evacuating the town, it will damage the image of a country like ours that lives off tourism …

The American soldiers only took part of the plutonium. 55 years later Brussels has given Spain an ultimatum: It has until the end of 2021 to report on the actual nuclear contamination in Palomares today. In February 2020, the National Court urges the Government to declassify the Rehabilitation Plan for the area contaminated with plutonium in Palomares.

The truth has been so hidden from us that it is now hard to believe it. This non-fiction series will bring to light recently declassified documents and materials and hundreds of unpublished images and photographs, the fruit of long research (such as interviews with Larry Messinger, pilot of the crashed B-52 that loaded the 4 bombs or Marvin McCamis, the pilot of the submarine who found the lost bomb), but also show the surreal situations that the coexistence of these two very disparate worlds produced. Anecdotes set in a lost town that is suddenly invaded by the largest and most modern army in the world. A story to be told by people who experienced the events in the first person and by experts in the field, such as the journalist Rafa Moreno, who will shed light on the subject.

We will learn about political entanglements such as the truth of the famous bathroom of the Minister of Information and Tourism, Manuel Fraga, and his communication campaign that he carried out to minimize the matter or Franco’s reaction to learning about the tragedy and the political tension between Washington and Madrid in full Cold War. But also, how the people of Palomares lived through all that, mobilizing for “fair compensation” in demonstrations led by an aristocrat nicknamed the Red Duchess who finally ended up in jail.

‘Palomares’, a new original non-fiction series by Movistar + produced in collaboration with 93 Metros, is a unique plot game to understand what really happened in one of the most unpublished episodes in our recent history. In 4 chapters of 52 minutes each, we will experience the day by day of one of the most shocking, fascinating and unknown stories of our country. Some events that are marked by the courage and courage of some men who put their lives at risk to find the atomic bombs and to eliminate the radioactive remains.

The most important moments of the series will be recreated thanks to documents declassified by the United States, with actors and extras from Almera and even Palomares himself, who thanks to these materials will be able to reproduce the verbatim words and the dialogues of the protagonists of this fascinating story. .

Directed by lvaro Ron (‘Hernn’, ‘The girl from yesterday’) from a script he has also written with Daniel Boluda and Mara Cabo, ‘Palomares’ is an original non-fiction production by Movistar + in collaboration with 93 Metros, also responsible for the marvelous ‘El Palmar de Troya’.

The first episode of ‘Palomares’ It will premiere next Thursday, April 22. A new episode every Thursday, for a total of four episodes, each lasting about 50 minutes.

