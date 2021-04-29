Paloma Mami: Fingías – Music News

Paloma Mami never ceases to amaze us, in reality this is just a reminder of what we must all think, do and decide. Paloma Mami knows what she’s talking about and we’re going to remind you of it today.

Paloma Mami premiered her song titled, “Fingías” and well, actually we want to remind you of this song and the message that this song leaves because in a pandemic many loves have broken, many relationships have ended, and when we say many It is many! There have really been many, many others have also managed to join, or find themselves in the middle of this pandemic, and those that arise tend to end soon because unfortunately nowadays relationships are made of paper. Not all of us, there are those of us who really still know how to love (and seriously without projecting myself) this song leaves you a powerful message.

Paloma Mami really tells us, “You pretended” How many times have we been with a person who faked the whole relationship? That suddenly that man or woman or perfect partner that you had by your side that you thought was incapable of doing certain things, you even defended his name from all the people who told you, FRIEND, REALIZE !, you did not pay attention, you blindly believed in that person! Has it happened to you? Surely, and you realize that he faked the whole relationship.

These things are actually more common than you think. But the thing is that you have to be like Paloma Mami, in this video you can see her completely empowered, a woman yes, maybe what happened hurt but not because of that weak or less strong, a woman who knows what she is worth and It does not apply only to women, it also applies to men.

You have to know in this life that apart from being short, you must know how to value yourself, that if one day someone risks losing you and really makes an effort to make that happen, then you must retire, beautiful words should not make you return to a place where they hurt you.

So please be like Paloma Mami and check out this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltYUH6fEYdE